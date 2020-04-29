A partnership between the state government, Meijer, and the Food Bank Council of Michigan is addressing the need for food during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A growing number of residents have been turning to the state's seven regional food banks for help.
“School closures, unemployment and rising poverty related to the pandemic are disproportionally impacting people already at risk of hunger,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. “Working together, the State of Michigan and our partners in the nonprofit and business sectors can help families and seniors put food on the table during these difficult times.”
Meijer initially sourced $1.6 million in food products to the food banks this week. The company will deliver $2 million more as early as May 1, the state said.
Food items provided include canned vegetables and fruit, pasta, hot and cold cereal, and protein products.
“This amazing partnership means less Michiganders will go without food during this already incredibly stressful time,” said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Food Bank Council. “The need is massive, but the unwavering commitment to create food security remains steadfast.”
