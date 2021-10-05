A local partnership is making it easier for those who ride the bus get to and from the grocery store.
STARS, along with Molina Healthcare and Hidden Harvest, gave away more than 200 specially designed grocery carts to bus riders on Tuesday. The carts are designed to make shopping and riding easier and safer.
Each cart was filled with food, a gift card to Meijer, and information on community resources.
Hidden Harvest said it has seen the need to combat hunger grow since the pandemic began.
If you need a cart, email your name, phone number and address to jforbes@saginaw-stars.com.
