The Ingham County Health Department has signed an emergency order restricting outdoor gatherings for parts of East Lansing to no more than 25 people.
The restriction is to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The emergency order was signed by Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The downtown area is included in the order, which is effective immediately. The order will remain in place indefinitely, the health department said.
The restricted area stretches from the northern edge of the Michigan State University campus to Burcham Drive. It is bounded by Harrison Road to the west and Hagadorn Road to the east.
The area was identified based on the frequency of noise ordinance violations occurring in the area due to large house parties, the health department said.
“Large social gatherings can easily become super-spreading events and fuel the coronavirus pandemic,” Vail said. “Over the summer, we have seen this happen across the state and even here in our community. We must do everything we can to prevent another large, local outbreak. I urge everyone: wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick— please help stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The health department said nearly a third of the cases in Ingham County are college-age residents.
“While we are excited to welcome students back to the community, the only way to keep the community safe and our businesses open is to work together to help stop the spread of this virus,” East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas said. “By limiting the size of social gatherings, wearing masks in public spaces and following the other everyday preventative measures that public health officials have recommended, we can stay safe to stay open.”
Executive Order 2020-160 restricts outdoor gatherings in the region to 100 people or less, but local officials felt more stringent measures were necessary.
“Partnership is key to reducing the spread of COVID-19,” MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. said. “Today and together, the Ingham County Health Department, City of East Lansing and MSU are presenting a united front to enhance the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and the greater East Lansing community. The lines that once divided campus from our neighbors are becoming less so in the spirit of protecting one another.”
Some places are exempt from the order, including schools, childcare organizations, community centers, places of religious worship, farmers markets, and parks. However, those places must comply with the state order.
Those who violate the order could be subject to a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment up to six months and/or a $200 fine, the health department said.
You can view the complete order here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.