Parts of Michigan are getting hit with wintry weather as a storm system that unleashed a blizzard in the Upper Midwest moves through the region.
Light snow was reported Thursday morning in parts of the southern Lower Peninsula, but more snow and ice was forecast in northern portions of the state.
The National Weather Service says that the western Upper Peninsula is being placed under a winter weather warning through early Friday, with a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Snow accumulations of 6-10 inches are expected, with higher totals in places.
In the northern Lower Peninsula, snow and ice also could make driving hazardous.
The wintry weather comes after high winds this week pushed ice up on the shores of Houghton Lake, damaging some homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.