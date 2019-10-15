Part of the M-20 bridge has reopened in Midland after being closed for months due to a construction project.
On Tuesday, Oct. 15, one lane on each side of the bridge opened as crews prepare to remove construction barriers and finish sidewalk and pavement markings.
Officials expect crews to finish working in two weeks.
In a message on MDOT’s twitter page, they are urging Midland residents to keep the faith, we’re almost there.
