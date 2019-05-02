It’s May, but someone forgot to tell Mother Nature.
On May 1st, parts of the Upper Peninsula were under a Winter Weather Advisory and saw snow.
There were reports of the snow falling in Ishpeming, Negaunee, Calumet and Harvey.
All report around three inches of snow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.