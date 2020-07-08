The Party on McCarty free summer concert series has been canceled due to COVID-19.
The 2020 concert series, which has run for the last 9 years at the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex, has been officially canceled due to the pandemic and changing conditions.
Until early July, organizers were hopeful to conduct all 6 concerts through the months of July and August. Jon Howell, director of public relations for Party on McCarty stated, “With the Governor’s public safety orders, event volunteer numbers are down significantly along with our regular business sponsorships. Those are two important factors for putting on Party on McCarty for our community, so the decision to cancel had to be made.”
Future planning will focus on the celebration of the event’s 10th season in 2021, according to organizers.
