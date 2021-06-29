The “Party on McCarty” summer concert series will return to the Saginaw Township Soccer Complex on McCarty road for its 10th year. The first event will be held on July 8.
The concert series will feature live entertainment for six nights through August 19, with a children’s area, food vendors and a beverage tent. The gates for concerts will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 5:30 p.m.
Tickets to concerts are free, but there is a $5 parking fee. New this year, organizers are asking for a $2 donation to off-set funding lost during the pandemic. The money will go to the grounds and will also help local children join a team during the recreation leagues. With the donation, each guest will receive a ticket for a drawing to win prizes donated by local businesses.
On August 19, there will be a drawing for a grand prize, which includes a $3,000 pair of earrings donated by Diamonds and Jewelry Unlimited of Saginaw.
The Saginaw Township Soccer Complex is located on 3575 McCarty rd. Outside food, drink, pets and umbrellas are not allowed.
