One person has been killed and four others wounded during an early morning shooting at an after-party on Detroit's eastside.
Police say someone fired shots into a crowd just before 5 a.m. Saturday. A 26-year-old man may have been the target of the shooting and was slain.
A 20-year-old man was in critical condition. Two other men and a woman were in stable condition at hospitals.
The shooting was under investigation.
