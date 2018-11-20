Saginaw County Animal Care & Control is closed Tuesday, Nov. 20 and Wednesday, Nov. 21 to disinfect after Parvo was detected at the facility.
Officials said it recently took in two stray puppies that tested positive for the potentially deadly disease.
Parvo is highly contagious, and impacts non-vaccinated pets.
It includes symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, lethargy, fever, and loss of appetite.
Most deaths from parvo occur within 48 to 72 hours after the onset of symptoms.
SCACC is closing to deep clean and disinfect the building.
