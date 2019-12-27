A man was arrested after troopers found him with methamphetamine and Adderall that he did not have a prescription for.
On Dec. 22 at 11 p.m., troopers stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Boon Road in Wexford County’s Haring Township.
Michigan State Police said the driver, a 50-year-old woman from Cadillac, did not have a driver’s license or other identification.
When troopers searched the vehicle, they learned the passenger, 47-year-old Russell Lee Whaley from Cadillac, had methamphetamine.
Police said Whaley also had an Adderall pill and did not have a prescription for.
He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail and arraigned for one county of possession of methamphetamine and possession of controlled substance.
