A passenger at Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) was discovered to be showing coronavirus type symptoms.
According to officials, a passenger arriving on a flight to DTW was discovered to be ill during the enhanced screening process.
The Wayne County Airport Authority’s Fire Department transported the passenger to a local hospital for further testing.
Officials could not provide flight details.
DTW is one of 11 airports that were chosen to take in flights from China with the proper enhanced screening precautions in place.
