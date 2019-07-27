The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-engine plane crash on Gilmore Township’s Littlefield Lake Saturday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said two deputies were on the water patrolling on Jet Skis when the crash happened at about 1:20 p.m.
Marine deputies saw the amphibious plane try to takeoff from the lake and when it became airborne, the plane struggled to keep altitude.
Deputies then saw the plane hit a tree and immediately nosedive into the water.
When the crash happened, Isabella County was seeing strong wind gusts which could have impacted the plane’s takeoff, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies in the area immediately responded to the crash.
The sheriff’s office said pedestrians from other vessels helped to the two men our of the cockpit.
With help from witnesses of the crash and their pontoons, deputies took the victims to shore and were treated by first responders.
The pilot and owner of the plane, 54-year-old Tyrone Finch from Tennessee, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,
His passenger, 62-year-old Patrick Jarman from Deerfield Township, was flown to Grand Rapids and was last listed in serious condition.
The amphibious plane was upside down in the water for several hours.
The FAA is expected to begin investigating this crash on Monday, July 29.
