Alaska State Troopers have released the names of two Michigan residents killed in a weekend small airplane crash on the Kenai Peninsula.
Troopers say the passengers killed in the crash of the private plane Friday night have been tentatively identified as 42-year-old Michael John Timmer and 43-year-old Traci Pauline Timmer of Hopkins, Michigan.
The pilot, 63-year-old Kem Sibbitt of Fairbanks, Alaska, also died.
The Helio Courier airplane went down on land near Little Johnstone Lake, which is near Johnstone Bay about 30 miles southeast of the city of Seward.
All three bodies were recovered Saturday.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
