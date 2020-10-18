A driver was seriously injured after a crash with farm equipment in Tuscola County.
Around 7:40 p.m. Friday, an 87-year-old Deckerville man was headed east on M-138 near Bradleyville Road.
Tuscola County Sheriff's Deputies said the driver rear ended a dump cart being pulled by a farm tractor.
The driver was seriously injured and a passerby stopped and performed CPR to revive the driver, deputies said.
He was transported to the hospital fro treatment.
Deputies are reminding drivers, as peak harvest season is here, use caution while driving near farm equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.