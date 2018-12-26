A passing driver helped save a woman's life after her house caught fire.
The fire was paged out by central dispatch at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26.
A tow truck driver, Jon Boehm, tells TV5 he was driving down South Washington Avenue when he saw smoke coming out of the vents and roof of a home.
Boehm knocked on the home to alert the homeowner, Yolanda Aguirre, and help get her out.
She was the only person inside the home at the time.
Aguirre said she couldn't be more grateful for Boehm's help.
"I didn't see any fire or nothing, just smoke and he kept on knocking," said Yolanda Aguirre. "And I said OK well he must need something. So he says ma'am your roof is on fire. You gotta get out of the house. I got to get you out."
"She was shocked when I opened the door and told her that I think her roof is on fire and then I came in and went down into the basement and I shut her power off at the main source," Boehm said. "And then I had 911 on the phone."
Responders closed South Washington Avenue, between Ortman Street and Nimons Street, due to the fire, but the road is back open.
The Saginaw and Buena Vista Township Fire Departments responded to this incident.
Firefighters say the fire appears to be accidental but they are still investigating it.
