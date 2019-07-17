A local pastor accused of exploiting an elderly person is behind bars.
The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Pastor Raymond Vilet.
Vilet faces charges of embezzling 20-to-50-thousand dollars from a vulnerable adult and committing a financial transaction without consent.
Sheriff Robert Pickell has planned a press conference for 10 a.m. on July 17 to provide more information on the case.
