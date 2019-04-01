A Traverse City-area pastor was arrested by Michigan State Police after allegedly drugging and sexually two men in two separate incidents.
Police said at this time there is no evidence that the suspect’s work at the church was involved in this incident.
On March 14, troopers spoke with a 19-year-old man who said 41-year-old Christopher Cox drugged him before sexually assaulting him at Cox’s business in Garfield Township two days before.
Police said Cox messaged the 19-year-old on Facebook and lured him to his office with the promise of crystal methamphetamine.
The victim told police Cox gave him meth, but then gave him GHB, a common date rape drug. The victim said he was incapacitated by the drugs and was sexually assaulted.
State Police said the victim was taken to Munson Medical Center for an examination where evidence supports his statements.
On March 18, police searched Cox’s business office and found suspected crystal meth and GHB, digital scales, and packing material.
Police also seized mobile devices from the search. The MSP Computer Crime Unit uncovered additional evidence from the devices.
Through investigative leads, police developed a second victim in the investigation on March 22.
Police said the 26-year-old man reported very similar allegations that the first victim told to troopers.
The second victim said he was threatened to not report the incident.
Cox was located and arrested in Muskegon on March 29.
When he was arrested, authorities said he had a packaged white crystalline substance suspected to be crystal meth.
Cox was taken to the Grand Traverse County Jail. He is charged with two counts of criminal sexual crime in the first degree and one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Cox was arraigned in the 86th District Court and is on a $100,000 bond.
Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.
