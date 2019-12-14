Police say a pastor in the Traverse City area who suddenly quit his church after financial irregularities has died near his hunting property.
Benzie County Sheriff says John Clark's body was found this week in woods. Investigators don't believe anyone else was involved.
A medical examiner will determine the cause and method of death.
Clark was the founding pastor at West Side Community Church in Leelanau County.
His resignation was announced to the congregation on Sept. 8 after church elders informed police about the findings of a financial audit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.