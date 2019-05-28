A local pastor is stepping up to save his community after six shootings left two dead in a short period of time.
“If young men don’t cry tears, they’ll cry bullets,” said Pastor Eugene Burton with Christ Image Community Church.
Pastor Burton is outraged after days of shootings across the city of Saginaw.
The Saginaw Police Department said it’s a common occurrence around this time every year. Two people were killed in the six shootings reported in the last ten days.
“It’s unfortunate that its almost become common,” Pastor Burton said.
For many, it’s not that matter of “if” but “when”. Pastor Burton said gun violence does not discriminate.
“One of our members at our church was killed and its really, really tragic. It affects so many people,” Pastor Burton said.
He’s acted to protect his community. He started an after-school and summer program at his church.
“When we give our young people a place where they can learn how to express themselves, release frustrations, learn how to deal with things in a healthy manner. I believe it can help our society to be more healthy as a whole,” Pastor Burton said.
The Saginaw Police Department said it’s also stepping up patrols in high crime areas. They are joining Pastor Burton and hoping for peace.
“I believe the gun violence is only a symptom of a moral issue in a person’s heart. If it’s not a gun, people would use knives,” Pastor Burton said.
