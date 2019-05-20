A local family lost everything in a massive fire, but they are finding the silver lining in this tragedy.
“Honestly, I have not shed one tear,” said Pastor Wesley Morris, homeowner.
The things inside of the house didn’t truly matter to the Morris family. They say what’s really important is their faith in God and that everybody made it out safely.
“The only thing helping us through is our faith,” Morris said. “I just prayed that my kids would be OK.”
Morris’ prayers were answered. His five kids and the family pets all made it out of the home quickly. Meanwhile, Morris and his wife were on a mission trip in Cuba over the weekend when they heard about the fire.
“Preaching the hope of Christ. And I got a text message from a guy that had driven by that said, ‘is everything OK? I think your house is on fire,’” Morris said. “Our cell service was real bad. I took about 45 minutes to learn that my children had made it out.”
From then on, Morris said he’s only felt joy. He is thankful for the outpouring of support from the church community helping his family find a place to stay.
Above all, the Morris family is grateful for God.
“The foundation of rock that is Jesus Christ is immovable,” Morris said.
