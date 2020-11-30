Pat and AJ in the Morning are leaving radio after hosting the Morning Show on Cars 108 for 12 years.
The couple have been married for 11 years and have been in radio for a combined 35 years. Pat and AJ in the Morning are ending their broadcast career after both of their positions were eliminated at Townsquare Media’s Cars 108 in Flint on Nov. 30.
Pat is a few weeks away from completing a graduate program at Fordham University to become a clinical therapist. He started making the career change in 2019 after the show won an award for Media Organization of the Year from the National Alliance of Mental Illness in Michigan.
“As my career evolved, I saw that I found more joy in the community work that we were doing for the station than the actual radio itself, so I decided to follow that road,” Pat Said.
AJ will now turn her focus to digital media content creation; she received Townsquare Media's Presidents Club award for Contributor of the Year multiple times and is looking forward to concentrating on the Pat and AJ digital platform, which will be launching in 2021 and will distribute various forms of entertainment.
"We'd like to thank all of the companies we worked for, including TSM, for allowing us to do what we loved for so long. And thank you to all the people who became part of our audience throughout our careers; we hope you'll still be part of the Pat and AJ family!"
