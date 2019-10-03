Two patients at the Heartland Health Care Center-Fostrian in Flushing tested positive for legionella.
The company said they were notified by the health department of the results.
The Genesee County Health Department said they were notified of the two people's diagnosis in late August.
"As part of our protocol we implemented plans to ensure everyone’s safety. This included testing patients and water supply and in-servicing our staff," Heartland said in a statement.
The company also said they are working closely with local health authorities to ensure the bacteria is contained.
"Steps have been taken to curb the spread of the bacteria per the department of health specifications. We have treated and added a chlorination process. We are awaiting the results of the next tests," Heartland said.
The company said their number one priority is the safety and well-being of their patients, their families and staff members.
Heartland has been providing bottle water and bagged ice to residents, the Genesee County Health Department said. Heartland has also installed water filters on showers and faucets.
The company also said this does not affect Fostorian court, an assisted living center.
The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office and the city of Flushing released the following statement:
"The City of Flushing and Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, Water and Waste Services (GCDC-WWS) are aware of the reported tests indicating Legionella bacteria in water samples originating at the Heartland Health Care Center – Fostrian. GCDC-WWS, in conjunction with City of Flushing DPW, have been in contact with the Genesee County Health Department as they examine the situation.
The Health Department has identified Legionella bacteria within the health care facility itself.
Water tests administered by GCDC-WWS along the pipeline route, water plant, and distribution system near the Heartland facility confirmed Chlorine residual in the water supply. Detectable amounts of Chlorine residual and Legionella bacteria are not compatible, therefore Legionella bacteria could not originate in the County water supply or City of Flushing system.
The City of Flushing DPW has conducted monthly bacteriological tests for the water distribution system and found no presence of bacteria in the water supply. City of Flushing DPW staff will do additional chlorine residual testing at the entrance points of the city’s water distribution system as a precautionary measure.
GCDC-WWS and City of Flushing will continue chlorine residual and bacteriological testing, and monitor the situation closely. If residents who receive municipal water in the City of Flushing have any questions they can contact the City of Flushing at 810-659-3130 or GCDC-WWS at 810-732-7870."
