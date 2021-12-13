Monday was move-in day for patients at the new $41 million Mary Free Bed facility at Covenant Healthcare hospital in Saginaw.
The facility is specifically designed to help patients rehabilitate from any injury in their specialized facilities.
Dariuse Gray is a patient at the new Mary Free Bed at Covenant Rehabilitation Hospital.
"It's a nice environment. It's very bright," Gray said.
He said it has been a long road back from a fall along with a pair of strokes he suffered earlier this year. Gray is scheduled to be discharged on Saturday and is thankful to the staff who helped him get to this point.
"At first I was depressed. I was sad, I ain't want to do nothing. And they motivate you to get up, and to put the work in, and to help you out," Gray said.
Gray is one of 25 patients transferred on Monday from the old Mary Free Bed a short distance away.
Sally Wagner is the director of in-patient rehab at the new $41 million, 93,000 square-foot facility.
"We come to this big, beautiful building in Saginaw to provide this care, even more high tech and better care to our patients," Wagner said.
One piece of new high-tech equipment is called the Ovation. Wagner said there are only two of these machines in the country and one of them is in Saginaw.
"It's a treadmill system that we can put a harness on a patient. And we can mimic things like trips, so rather than tripping and falling at home, we can practice that so they can catch themselves, so to prevent falls," Wagner said.
As for Gray, he said he enjoys the new digs, but he's looking forward to being able to walk out on his own.
"Oh, it's going to be great. It's going to feel real good," Gray said.
