Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick has failed to collect enough valid voter signatures to make Michigan's March 10 Democratic primary ballot.
The state Bureau of Elections says Patrick, who jumped into the race late, submitted nearly 8,700 valid signatures, less than the roughly 11,300 that are needed.
More than 5,100 signatures were deemed invalid due to errors.
The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will meet Friday to consider the petitions. Patrick launched his campaign Nov. 14.
If he had jumped in days earlier, he could have automatically appeared on the Michigan ballot without having to file nominating petitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.