Patsy Lou Williamson, a Michigan business owner, died Tuesday, May 26.
She was 87-years-old.
Patsy Lou owned several car dealerships in the Flint area.
In lieu of flowers, Williamson's family is asking for contributions to be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A private funeral service will be held at a later date.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Jerry Williamson.
He was a longtime Flint businessman and entrepreneur who served as mayor of Flint from 2003 to 2009.
He died in April 2019.
