The grills are fired up and the lines have started as Mid-Michigan’s first Wahlburgers cut the ribbon at their grand opening.
Actor Mark Wahlberg and chef Paul Wahlberg were in attendance for the grand opening at the Genesee Valley Center in Flint Township.
“I fell in love with Michigan when I was working here,” Mark said. “I’ve shot a number of movies here and made many friends who I consider family.”
But of all the places, why did the Wahlbergs choose Flint Township?
“It reminds me a lot of Boston, especially here,” Mark said. “It’s good hard working people. We wanted to share an experience with them and give them something really special.”
Those who showed up to the ribbon cutting, some stood in line all day long.
One fan, Raelyn, got one step closer to her goal of visiting every Whalburger location in the world.
“This is my 14th Wahlburgers,” Raelyn said.
So why Whalburgers?
“I’m a big New Kids on the Block fan and I’m a big fan of Mark,” Raelyn said. “I saw Planet of Apes in 2nd grade when it came out and that’s why I love film.”
While she’s one step closer to meeting her goal, she’s got quite the trip ahead of her to complete her plans.
“They just opened one in London and I do not have the funds to fly there to cross that one off,” Raelyn said.
Raelyn will soon have another location to visit as another Whalburgers is slated to open in Royal Oak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.