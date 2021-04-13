The decision to pause administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is raising new fear that it will further impede vaccine acceptance across the nation.
Hesitancy over the COVID-19 vaccines remains stubbornly high among minority populations and conservative Americans voicing skepticism.
"Don't let that dampen your spirits of getting that vaccine to protect yourself, and your loved ones, and your community," said Darold Newton, president of the Bay City NAACP
Newton doesn't want people avoiding the COVID-19 vaccine. The CDC issued a pause on use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine Tuesday. Newton thinks the move signals a strong commitment to safety.
"By them taking the time-out on that. I think it's a great gesture in where they're going with it," he said.
For now, Johnson and Johnson is off the table.
"It's going to slow us down a little bit but first and foremost you know we're concerned with people's health and safety," said Kayleigh Blaney Genesee County Deputy Health Officer
She’s urging residents to get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, now that Johnson and Johnson's version is not an option, at least for the time being.
"We won't make any decisions about whether Johnson and Johnson will be given out again until we have all of the information out at hand," Blaney said.
Lydia Watson, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at MidMichigan Health, said people should not lump all the COVID-19 vaccines together.
"We have not seen the blood clot complication from Moderna of Pfizer,” Watson said. “And those vaccines are a different type from Johnson and Johnson. So, I would still encourage people, even if they're reluctant to get Johnson and Johnson down the road, that we've got other options."
Options Watson says we need to use.
"Vaccines are still critical to getting the pandemic under control," she said.
For his part, Newton is urging everyone to roll up their sleeves and take the shot.
"I would recommend it because obviously michigan is in a hotspot right now and we need to mediate this thing as soon as possible," Newton said.
(1) comment
What does the NAACP have to do with this? lol
