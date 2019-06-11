All paws on deck! Paw Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is heading to Saginaw.
The pack of heroic pups from the animated preschool series PAW Patrol embark on a pirate-themed adventure to uncover hidden treasure during the live stage show at the Dow Event Center on Dec. 7 & 8.
In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue!
The shows will happen on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Two more will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Tickets start at $19 and go on sale on June 21 starting at 10 a.m. They are available at the Dow Event Center Box Office, or online by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.