A date that will live in infamy was remembered across the country.
From wreath layings to remembrance ceremonies people across the U.S. honored those who lost their lives on Dec. 7, 1941.
More than 2,000 Americans died when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor in Hawaii.
Every year the number of living survivors of that attack is fewer and fewer.
“Today is a very special day in history, a day that will live in infamy as our president said back then,” said Michael Kegley, president of the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum home to the U.S.S. Edson.
The surprise strike is something Kegley said should never be forgotten.
“I really feel that and this probably an old cliché, but we are doomed to repeat our past if we don’t study our history and I think it would be terrible that we have something like this happen again where our Navy was put right on their knees that day,” Kegley said.
In a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, people were invited to pay respects and also tour the ship.
“This is a good place to remember. Period. I’m a Vietnam vet and I come out here when I’m here I always think that I’m closer to my brothers and sisters who didn’t make it back,” said Jim Reha.
Reha said even though it’s been 78 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, the importance of remembrance ceremonies is at an all-time high especially in today’s political climate.
“If it wasn’t for the veterans they wouldn’t have things they have today because they would be in another type of government that may not make people happy where you have the right to complain and protest as much as you want and some countries, they don’t have that opportunity even today,” Reha said.
