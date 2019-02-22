“She found out he was not what he said she was,” said Al Block, President of the Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors.
Block said they received a warning from a female agent, who said a man came into her office wanting to tour a multi-million-dollar home.
“His behavior appeared disheveled, and not your typical person that you might see purchasing a $5 million property,” Block said.
According to a warning sent out to other real estate agents in the Detroit area, the man “presented her with papers that showed he had recently been released from prison after serving time for attempted murder and other violent offenses.”
A call to the bank told her the man only had 99 cents, and he was not given a tour.
That being said, they are now warning other agents in the larger Detroit area to be on the lookout.
According to the warning, the man has also approached two other agents in the Grosse Pointe area.
Block wants to let buyers know they take personal information like phone numbers, not just to sell, but for safety.
“We get some pushback because these people think that we just want their information because we are trying to ‘sell them’. Many times, it’s because it’s a protocol we go through not only for our personal safety, but to protect the property,” Block explained.
