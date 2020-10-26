Police are asking for help after a man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run.
The St. Louis Police Department was called out for a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on Oct. 25 at 10:46 p.m.
When an officer arrived, he found a man in the road hurt and unconscious. The victim, a 37-year-old man from Pine River Township in Gratiot County, was found laying in the roadway by several drivers. The drivers said they did not witness the incident.
The victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center in Flint and at last check was reported to be in critical but stable condition. The extent of his injuries is still unclear.
A vehicle of interest was reported to be in the area just before the officer was sent to the scene. It’s described as a full-sized crew cab or extended cab pickup pulling a flatbed trailer.
If you have any information, call the St. Louis Police Department at 989-681-5285.
