Authorities responded to a crash in Flint that left one pedestrian dead.
It happened Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 5:48 p.m. near N. Saginaw Street and Wagner Avenue.
The victim, 43-year-old Dominic Latrell Allen, was crossing N. Saginaw Street on foot when he was struck by a silver GMC Terrain heading north, according to the on-scene investigation.
Allen was pronounced dead at the scene, and next of kin was notified, the Flint Police Department said. The GMC Terrain driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.
Police do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash. While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
