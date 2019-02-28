Traffic deaths involving pedestrians are steadily rising across the nation.
In fact, statistics by the Governor’s Highway Safety Association show more than 6,200 pedestrians were killed on U.S. roads last year, which is up 4 percent from 2017 and 35 percent from 2008.
The association is blaming it on a number of reasons including distracted or impaired drivers, more people walking to work and an increase in SUVs on the road.
“The world we live in today, we are seeing a lot of advances in technology. Everything from automobiles to lighting to smartphones,” Michigan State Police Lt. Jim Lang said.
Lang said he agrees with the association, adding a number of pedestrian deaths occur on local roads at night and away from intersections.
He believes there is hope for change.
“I guess I’m not very surprised to see that generally, nationwide, that there is an increase in pedestrian fatalities. Fortunately, here in Michigan we are down,” Lang said.
In Michigan, during the months of January through June of 2017, there were 72 recorded pedestrian traffic deaths. While in January through June of 2018, there were 58.
That is averaging a 19 percent decrease.
Lang believes the decrease is due to several factors.
“Our agency in particular, we’re very proactive in social media. We get our messages out there. We cover several platforms. But if you look at any other police agency or public safety agency in the state that has social media, the common thread that we all put out there is traffic safety,” Lang said.
The report shows night crashes account for more than 90 percent of the deaths over the past decade.
