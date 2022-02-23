A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the city of Flint and died from his injuries.
The crash happened on Welch Boulevard near Seneca Street on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 9:42 p.m.
The victim was walking east on Welch and was struck by a maroon Ford F-150 that was also traveling east on Welch. The truck driver was on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement, police said.
The victim, identified as 44-year-old Shaluan Beaugard, was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed, alcohol, and drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash.
While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crash is asked to call Sgt. Randy Matteson at 810-237-6816. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
