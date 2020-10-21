A man is dead after being hit by a car.
Clare County deputies were called to the area of M-61, west of Clarwin, in Hamilton Township at 6 a.m. on Oct. 21.
Deputies found that a 25-year-old Climax man was eastbound on M-61 when he hit 32-year-old Dominic Obregon, from Harrison, who was walking eastbound on the south side of the road.
Obregon did not survive.
Deputies report being dispatched to the area just prior for a report of a man in dark clothing staggering in the roadway.
The incident remains under investigation.
