Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle around 10 p.m. Friday night.
The crash happened at the intersection of Pickard and Isabella Roads in Union township, police said. The location was just outside of My. Pleasant city limits.
The pedestrian was transported via Aeromed to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for life threatening injuries.
The names of the driver and pedestrian have not yet been released.
Police said they do not believe Alcohol was a factor for the driver.
This incident is currently under investigation.
Stay with TV5 as we bring you updates on this developing story.
