Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash Wednesday morning.
The crash happened in the 1000 block of East Cook Road in Grand Blanc Township just before 8 a.m.
When Grand Blanc Township Police got to the scene a 71-year-old, who was a pedestrian at the time of the crash, was found dead.
The driver, a 57-year-old Grand Blanc man, wasn’t injured in the crash.
Officers said speed, alcohol and drugs aren’t believed to be factors.
The Crash Investigation Reconstruction Team and township police are continuing to investigate the crash.
