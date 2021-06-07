A man is recovering in the hospital after he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a street.
The crash happened on June 6 at 10:23 p.m. on Martin Luther King Avenue and W. Lorado Avenue in the city of Flint.
According to the on-scene investigation, a pedestrian was crossing east on Martin Luther King Avenue and was struck by a southbound black Jeep.
The driver of the Jeep stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. The 65-year-old victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, the Flint Police Department said.
Police do not believe speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in this crash. Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Det. Sgt. Matteson at 810-237-6816 or to stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
