A man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in Flint.
Just after 12:30 p.m. Friday, Flint Police were called to West Seventh Avenue near Lyon Street for a crash.
When officers got to the scene they found a 45-year-old man lying in the road.
An investigations found that the man was in the roadway when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.
The driver of that vehicle fled the scene, police said.
The victim was found in the road by passerby. He was taken to Hurley Medical Center and is listed in critical condition with internal injuries.
it's unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Randy Matteson at (810) 237-6816.
