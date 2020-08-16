An Edmore man is dead after being hit by a car in Montcalm County.
On Sunday, Aug. 16 at about 2:44 a.m., troopers from the MSP Lakeview Post responding to a crash where a 23-year-old Edmore man was struck by a vehicle.
The crash happened on W. Howard City-Edmore Rd. near Sheridan Rd. in Belvidere Township.
Trooper said their investigation revealed that Ty Martin was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on the road.
According to troopers, Martin was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
