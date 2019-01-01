Saginaw County Central Dispatch is reporting a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Bridgeport.
The crash was reported at about 7:15 p.m. and happened at the corner of Williamson and Cora Streets.
The intersection is closed until further notice.
Police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route while they investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.