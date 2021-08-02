A man died at the hospital after deputies say he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross a road.
On Sunday, Aug. 1 at 9:21 p.m., deputies from the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of M-24 and Sawdust in Mayfield Township.
A 50-year-old man from Lapeer, Christopher Luzi, was walking in a business parking lot on the east side of the roadway, just north of the intersection. Luzi tried to cross N. Lapeer Road when he came into the path of a northbound 2016 Chevrolet Cruze, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, a 59-year-old woman from Caro, tried to stop and avoid Luzi, but he was struck by the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Luzi was taken to a McLaren hospital in Lapeer, where he died from his injuries shortly after arriving. The driver declined medical attention and was not injured.
While the crash remains under investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Jason Parks at 810-656-1015.
