A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on N. Chevrolet Avenue and W. University Ave. in Flint on Feb. 16, according to central dispatch. 

Police were told by dispatch just after 8:15 p.m. that a Tahoe had struck someone and that they were laying on the ground with a leg injury.

No other injuries are being reported at this time.

