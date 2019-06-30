Residents came to the aid of those inside a student driving vehicle involved in an accident.
Ashman at Buttles streets in Midland was closed for the accident at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.
Witnesses said pedestrians were seen trying to help the occupants out of the student driver vehicle after it was turned on its side.
The roadway was reopened after about 40 minutes.
No word yet on the condition of those involved or what caused the accident.
Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.