Pedestrians help occupants out of student driver vehicle turned on its side
(Source: Marjo Morden)

Residents came to the aid of those inside a student driving vehicle involved in an accident.

Ashman at Buttles streets in Midland was closed for the accident at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 30.

Witnesses said pedestrians were seen trying to help the occupants out of the student driver vehicle after it was turned on its side.

The roadway was reopened after about 40 minutes.

No word yet on the condition of those involved or what caused the accident.

Stay with TV5 as we are working to learn more.

