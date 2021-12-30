Pediatricians across the county are bracing for a busy January.
There has been a five-fold increase in pediatric admissions in New York City and close to double the numbers admitted in Washington DC in the past month.
Pediatric hospitalizations are up 48-percent in the past week nationwide.
Children ages five and older are eligible to be vaccinated.
A local pediatrician said even trusted physicians are having a hard time reaching reluctant parents.
Pediatrician Meena Ramani thinks COVID-19 cases among young children will climb for at least the next six weeks.
"We're in a very scary situation. Because to convince the parents that their kids need to be immunized, vaccinated, it's like pulling teeth," Ramani said.
Ramani said adults refusing to get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19 will fuel the surge. She spends every day at the Healthy Futures Clinic in Saginaw Township trying to convince reluctant parents to get themselves and their children vaccinated.
Ramani talked about a conversation she had with a mother and her six-year-old daughter earlier this week.
"I'm talking to the mom, the six-year-old girl says, 'Excuse me Dr. Ramani, I got something to say.' I'm like yeah, what? She says, 'don't do mama, do me, I want to live.' (did the mother let the six-year-old get vaccinated?) no," Ramani said.
Ramani acknowledges that in most cases, COVID-19 isn't as harmful to this age group. For many kids, this disease is no walk in the park.
"They're struggling. I mean they have shortness of breath and stuff. And we put them on nebulizers, and we try to do our best," Ramani said.
There are children under five who can't be vaccinated. Ramani said they should be surrounded by people who are.
"Everybody who is around the three-year-old should be vaccinated. And should the three-year-old wear a mask? Try your best and the answer is yes. Protect him. Don't take him out if you don't have to. Don't go to a new year's party if you don't have to," Ramani said.
Ramani said the vaccines may not stop residents from getting COVID-19 but they will prevent them from dying. She can't understand why any parent would take that risk.
"Think about it. If you get COVID-19 and you're dead who's going to take care of this child? You're being selfish by saying no. So, protect you and protect this child," Ramani said.
