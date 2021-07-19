The American Academy of Pediatrics is recommending that students wear masks in school this fall to help prevent the spread of COVID, regardless of vaccination status.
The recommendation would cover anyone above the age of two.
“We have too many what I would consider outside agencies giving recommendations and or trying to have requirements on the campus of all k-12 schools, said Lawrence Kroswek, the superintendent for Millington schools.
Krowsek said his counterparts in the region are tired of playing mental gymnastics with COVID-19 protocols.
“We obviously want to have the most healthy, safe environment for all of our children. But at the same time, we want some consistency and continuity with all the direction we're given from all these outside agencies,” Krowsek said.
Meanwhile, people we talked to at Green Acres Plaza in Saginaw Township are split over wearing masks in school.
“If they could get vaccines to everybody in school that would be the best. But since they can't so I think they should have a mask,” one person said.
“I have a grandson you know he takes it off anyway. He doesn't like to put it on. He says he feels suffocated and I just don't feel they should have to,” another person said.
Kroswek said he takes his lead from the Tuscola County Health Dept. and the state Dept. of Health and Human Services. Kroswek said those entities allowed for a maskless end to the last school year and that's how he intends to start the new one.
“Unless we are absolutely required to wear masks, we do not plan on implementing that policy again. But we will always do what we're required to do my MDHHS,” Krowsek said.
