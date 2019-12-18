As house lawmakers debate in Washington, Vice President Pence speaks to a crowd in Saginaw County about his feelings on the impeachment and how important it is that everyone vote in the next presidential election.
“Today’s vote in the House of Representatives is a disgrace. And it sets a dangerous precedent for our country,” said Vice President Mike Pence.
Even though Vice President was in Saginaw Township, the events unfolding in Washington D.C. were on his mind.
“Tonight after a sham investigation, the do-nothing Democrats are actually going to vote on a partisan impeachment, seeking to overturn the will of the American people,” Pence said.
Pence was in town at a Workers for Trump Event before heading Southwest to meet with President Donald Trump for a rally in Battle Creek.
“They’re trying to impeach this president because they know they can’t defeat this president,” Pence said.
“Donald Trump should be impeached,” said Christopher Maher.
While Vice President Pence spoke inside, Maher braved the cold outside holding up his impeach Trump sign.
Maher said he’s not a Democrat or Republican. He believes no matter what side of the aisle you’re on, Trump’s alleged actions are enough to have him impeached.
“I think that the fact of the Mueller Report and the facts of the impeachment inquiry justify his removal from office,” Maher said.
Maher was the only person to show up and protest during the vice president’s visit.
“Just because of it being so close, you know in town that you know it was my opportunity. And regardless of whether it wasn’t going to let it pass by,” Maher said.
Pence thinks it will ultimately be up to the voters to decide if Trump will continue to be their president.
“They think Michigan made the wrong choice in 2016. And they’re afraid you’re going to make the same choice again in 2020. But just remember Michigan the choice is yours! Not theirs,” Pence said.
Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes released the following statement:
“We’re standing out here today in the freezing cold for one reason: because Donald Trump has come here to Michigan in a desperate attempt to cover for his broken promises and rally his dwindling supporters in a state he sees slipping through his fingers. When it comes to skyrocketing health care costs and slow job growth, Trump has broken promise after promise. And the Michigan Democratic Party is fighting to make these failures some of his last. We’re working every day, putting boots on the ground and knuckles on the doors to hold this President accountable for his broken promises. It worked in 2018 when Democrats throughout this state swept into office riding a blue wave of Michigan voters who rejected this failed president. And it’s going to work in 2020.”
