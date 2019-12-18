The vice president visited Michigan on Wednesday to speak to supporters at an event in Saginaw Township.
“It’s great to be here in the Wolverine State,” Vice President Mike Pence said.
About a half hour after touching down at M.B.S. Airport, Pence spoke to supporters at a Workers for Trump event in Saginaw Township.
“Michigan and America need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” Pence said.
Pence touted what he called three years of action, three years of results and three yeas of promises made and promises kept by the Trump administration.
“We’re never going to stop fighting for jobs, jobs, jobs in Michigan and all across America,” Pence said.
Wednesday’s stop is the vice president’s fourth visit to the Great Lakes State this year. During his speech, Pence boasted about things like the U.S. economy, trade deals, secure borders, a stronger military and job creation.
“Businesses large and small across Michigan and across America have created 7 million new jobs,” Pence said. “Seventy-five thousand jobs right here in Michigan. In fact, I just heard getting off the plane Ford announced new jobs at two new factories right here in Michigan that are going to create 3,000 more jobs in the Wolverine State.”
Pence is preparing to join Trump in Battle Creek for a rally there. Before he left Saginaw County, he urged his supporters to do everything they can to keep Michigan red in 2020.
“Now it’s your turn to fight for him and deliver a great, great victory in 2020 for Michigan and for America,” Pence said.
Michigan Democratic Party Chair Lavora Barnes released the following statement:
“We’re standing out here today in the freezing cold for one reason: because Donald Trump has come here to Michigan in a desperate attempt to cover for his broken promises and rally his dwindling supporters in a state he sees slipping through his fingers. When it comes to skyrocketing health care costs and slow job growth, Trump has broken promise after promise. And the Michigan Democratic Party is fighting to make these failures some of his last. We’re working every day, putting boots on the ground and knuckles on the doors to hold this President accountable for his broken promises. It worked in 2018 when Democrats throughout this state swept into office riding a blue wave of Michigan voters who rejected this failed president. And it’s going to work in 2020.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.