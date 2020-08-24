Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Michigan on Friday.
The Trump-Pence Campaign announced Pence will make a stop in Traverse City for a "Make America Great Again" event.
The event will be held at AvFlight near the Traverse City airport.
Doors open at 3 p.m. and close at 4:30 p.m.
